WhatsApp Gets Channels for You to Get Updates That Matter

As expected, Meta has now introduced WhatsApp Channels (after being in beta testing) for people to spread important information to others. This functionality was first introduced on Instagram back in February and takes inspiration from Telegram channels. Have a look at the details below.

WhatsApp Channels Introduced

WhatsApp Channels will come in handy for businesses and even creators to give important updates in the form of photos, videos, text, stickers, and even polls to people who have subscribed. The Status section on the app will be replaced by Updates, which will contain both Status and Channel updates.

This works on the lines of the Broadcast feature on WhatsApp but is more refined. So, if you subscribe to your football club, you can get all the updates with ease. WhatsApp will house a searchable directory, which can help you find channels based on your hobbies, sports teams, and more.

Channels will also follow the rule of privacy. Admins can stay assured of the fact that their numbers and display pictures won’t be shared with people who follow their channel. This is true for the followers too. Admins will get a few controls. For instance, they can decide who can follow their channels and whether or not they want them to be searchable. Plus, screenshots and the ability to forward updates can be blocked.

However, unlike almost everything on WhatsApp, Channels aren’t end-to-end encrypted due to their nature of being a one-way communication tool for a wider audience. The feature is currently rolling out in Singapore and Columbia and WhatsApp has collaborated with organizations like Columbia Check, FC Barcelona, and more. This is set to expand to more countries, including India in the coming months.

So, what do you think of this? Will it be a useful tool for getting the latest updates? In my opinion, this should work if the widely-used and popular agencies are brought under WhatsApp Channels for information dissemination. Let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.