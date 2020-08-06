Back in March, WhatsApp added an Advanced Search mode that offers powerful search filters on iOS. In an effort to bring the feature to Android, the messaging giant has started rolling it out in the latest beta version of WhatsApp.

For the uninitiated, Advanced Search lets users easily search for photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and documents. The feature will work in the global search box present in WhatsApp’s home screen.

As noted by WABetaInfo, Advanced Search works on WhatsApp versions 2.20.197.7 and above. That said, being on the latest version doesn’t guarantee that you will get the feature right away, since this is a staged rollout.

According to the report, WhatsApp is enabling the feature through a server-side change. You can, however, increase your chances by reinstalling WhatsApp. As of this writing, the feature was not live on my phone having WhatsApp version 2.20.197.10.

Apart from Advanced Search, WhatsApp is continuing its work on Expiring messages – a feature that aims to bring ephemeral messaging to the platform. Unlike Snapchat or Telegram where the span of messages is short, WhatsApp’s messages may expire after seven days.

Going by a new panel spotted by the tipster, expiring messages will be end-to-end encrypted, and anyone can turn expiring messages on and off in chats. It is worth noting that the ability to toggle expiring messages will be limited to admins in groups. Also, this feature will not affect old messages.

Unlike Advanced Search, WhatsApp is not rolling out expiring messages just yet. We could expect the company to make it available in the beta channel over the coming weeks.