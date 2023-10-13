WhatsApp Starts Testing New UI with New Colors on Android

WhatsApp is expected to change things with the aim of attaining a fresh look. Taking a step forward in this direction, the Meta-owned messaging platform has now started rolling out the new UI to some Android beta testers. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp’s New Design Rolling Out!

WhatsApp’s redesigned UI is rolling out to select beta testers as part of the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.21.12 update. This has resulted in new icons and options, which look more modern. The app’s theme color is now green and you can see hints of it in the WhatsApp logo, the ‘new chat’ icon, and even for the various sections of the app.

As per a screenshot, when you are on a particular section of the app, it will be highlighted with green hues. The new look is for both light and dark modes of the app. This is a pretty good thing as WhatsApp is bringing the design changes for both modes. You can check this out below for a better idea.

Source: WABetaInfo

This will be a welcome change for many and can further make navigating a lot easier. We expect similar changes for WhatsApp for iOS and this is something the messaging platform has been working on. However, it still remains to be seen when WhatsApp will decide to roll out the same to the general audience. To recall, WhatsApp for iOS recently got a new translucent navigation and top bar and a new action sheet.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing new icons for the share sheet menu with more colors and a new group chat event feature, which will help you create events in groups to keep up with occasions that involve all the members of the group. We shall see when these changes become official. And don’t worry, we will surely keep you updated, so stick around! Meanwhile, do let us know what you feel about the new WhatsApp UI in the comments below.