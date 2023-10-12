WhatsApp Working on Group Chat Events; Here’s What This Means!

WhatsApp is planning on adding a new feature for group chats, which will make it easier to manage special occasions together. A new ability to create events in group chats is now being tested for Android and here’s a look at the details below.

WhatsApp Group Events Tested

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 update with a new Event option in the menu. This option will allow you to create events with a name, which can prove useful in activities and occasions in which the entire group is needed.

So, suppose there’s an upcoming party, you can create an event to easily coordinate and plan things. As per a screenshot shared, the Event option will be placed under the share sheet menu, which can be accessed by tapping the attachment icon in the text bar.

When the Event option is clicked, you can add a name, date, and location to it. You can also add the video call option so that the group can get together for a call when the event is live. You can check out the screenshot for a better idea.

Source: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp’s group event feature is also end-to-end encrypted, which is great. Plus, it will be added to the group chat once created so that everyone can view it. One thing to note is that this feature is currently being shown to WhatsApp Community users but should reach more people soon. There’s also no word on when it will be available as part of a stable update but this could happen soon.

We will let you know whenever WhatsApp plans on making this feature official, so, stay tuned. In related news, WhatsApp recently added the ability to create groups without a name and is also planning on adding the schedule calls feature!