Latest What If…? Season 3 Trailer Revives This Spider-Man Villain

A new trailer for What If…? Season 3 has been released, and it looks like this time, What If…? will be as epic as it gets. The trailer brings in multiple clips from the show’s previous seasons and some clips from the upcoming season. So, are there any new reveals in the trailer? Yes, there are and one of them is the return of a very important Spider-Man villain so, without any further ado, let’s take a look at it!

In the new What If? Season 3 trailer, we get to see snippets from important previous moments in Season 1 and 2. The trailer essentially urges us to rewatch the precious seasons to refresh our memory of the story that has been told so far. Following this, we get to see some clips of the upcoming season where it seems like the Red Guardian and the Winter Soldier have teamed up while working with the Avengers.

We also get to see the return of Mysterio previously seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home but the extent of his role in What If…? Season 3 is unknown so far. However, the best part of the What If? Season 3 trailer was the snippets of the Avengers Mech/Megazord and the new look at Storm with the Mjölnir.

So, that is all we saw in the new trailer, I hope you are as excited as we are for the upcoming season of What If…? which is also going to be the final season of this series. Let’s hope that this beloved franchise manages to bring forward a well-rounded end and stay tuned with us for further updates!