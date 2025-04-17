The Fantastic Four First Steps Trailer Released: The Silver Surfer is Here!

A while back, the first teaser for The Fantastic Four First Steps was released, and in all honesty, it turned out to be rather disappointing. However, it seems that Marvel took notes of the backlash it received on the first clip and fixed the CGI and other oddities to bring fans a new official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The new Fantastic Four 2025 trailer not only looks a lot better but also gives us a first look at The Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. It also shows us that the world is grateful for the astronauts team turned into Fantastic Four and how much they love them. We get to see the bond this family shares and how much joy they are experiencing since Sue Storm is pregnant. However, their joy is short-lived since they are visited by none other than Silver Surfer, who announces that their planet is marked for death, essentially, that Galactus is coming.

We once again get to see a shadow of Galactus and his massive feet crushing whatever is in the way on Earth. They showed us Galactus’ head in the first teaser and his feet in the first trailer; what body do you want to see next? Keep the replies civil, guys!

Keeping megasized body parts aside, the trailer features some amazing clips, and this time, we also got to see Reed Richards use his powers, like I said, Marvel took notes.

Who Play the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Now, before you guys start bashing Marvel that they gender swapped the Silver Surfer, let me tell you that they did not. The version of the Silver Surfer we see in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Shalla-Bal.

Canonically, she is the wife of Norrin Radd, the original Silver Surfer. To save her and his planet, Norrin made himself Galactus‘ muse and became the Silver Surfer. Shalla-Bal, appearing in the movie, is a subtle reminder to the fans that the upcoming movie is not set in the main Earth-616 continuity.

Sue Storm Confirmed to Be Pregnant in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

When the first teaser was released, fans were quick to find a scene that made them speculate that Sue Storm is pregnant. However, with this trailer, it is confirmed that Sue Storm is indeed pregnant in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Sue Storm being pregnant in this movie means that Franklin Richards is on the way, which opens a lot of possibilities for Marvel.

Considering that Doctor Doom is set to appear in Avengers Doomsday, we could see the storyline where Doom captures Franklin, and Marvel might use this to bring The Fantastic Four into the main timeline to fight Doom. So, let’s wait and see what happens, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!