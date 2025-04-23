Thunderbolts Early Reviews Are Here and They Might Surprise You

When the first trailer for Thunderbolts was released, Marvel fans voiced their doubts regarding the movie and its cast. The skepticism came into being simply because, according to the trailer, we see a team of underdog heroes go against a god like entity, aka The Sentry. However, early reviews of the Thunderbolts movie are now out online, and contrary to what people thought, it is receiving praises left, right, and center. So, without further ado, let’s see what the critics say about Thunderbolts and why it is receiving such high praise!

What Do The Early Reviews for Thunderbolts Say?

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Yesterday, early screenings for the Thunderbolts film were conducted across the United States, and several critics and fans got to see the movie before its official release on May 2, 2025. Just as I mentioned above, a lot of people walked into theaters with low expectations but as it turns out, the Thunderbolts cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more, are receiving huge praises for their performances.

The Editor-in-Chief of Next Best Picture, Matt Neglia, took to X to express how impressed he was with what Marvel has presented with Thunderbolts. He went to the extent of saying that this movie was very different from the ones we have seen before from Marvel, and stated that this is the right time for Marvel to do this. He stated,

“THUNDERBOLTS* is, in many ways, different from other MCU films that have come before it, and that freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time, when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction. It’s some of Marvel’s darkest material to date, dealing with the emotional wreckage of broken individuals grappling with their past choices and finding camaraderie amidst the emptiness of their lives.”

Neglia also appreciated Florence Pugh and said that Thunderbolts, at its core, might be a team-up movie, but most of its emotional weight is being carried by Yelena, played by Pugh. If this was not enough to convince you to go and watch Thunderbolts, let’s take a look at Film writer Emily Murray, who says that Thunderbolts might just be the best MCU movie she has watched in a long time. Her social media post read,

” Thunderbolts is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time (and maybe one of my new personal faves). Has so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed. Florence Pugh in particular superb, just walks away with it.

While people from all walks of the industry appreciated this new Marvel flick, movie critic Brandon Norwood also chipped in and, on behalf of everyone skeptical, explicitly said that he was shocked at how good Thunderbolts turned out to be. His social media post read,

“Shocked how good THUNDERBOLTS* is. Putting emphasis on the character work and practical action makes this feel like the old Marvel that has us for a decade plus. Wish we’d gotten this sooner. Helps that this dysfunctional team has chemistry too.”

So far, the reviews for Thunderbolts have been largely positive, which indeed comes as a surprise to a lot of people, including me. Now I cannot wait to see the movie when it comes out on May 2, 2025, to know what made Thunderbolts a hit among critics.