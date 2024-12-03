Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, people have been eagerly waiting for the fourth installment of Spider-Man. Even though Spider-Man 4 has been recently confirmed by Tom Holland, it is still going to take a significant amount of time for the movie to hit the theatres. So, if you are missing Spidey-centric content, you are indeed in luck since a new animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to release soon so without further ado, let’s find out about the release date, trailer, cast, plot, and all we know so far about this upcoming show!

Image Credit: Marvel (Screenshot By: Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will be released on January 29, 2025, on Disney Plus. The series is going to bring us a never-before-seen version of Spider-Man’s origin. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will have 10 episodes. Each episode of this series will be at least 30 minutes long and since it is coming out on Disney Plus, we can expect the series to be released in a one-episode-per-week format.

Is There a Trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

We do not have a trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but since the show is set to release in January, not a lot of time is left for it to come out, so we can expect the trailer to release soon.

What Is the Cast of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

A lot of people expected to see Tom Holland voice Spider-Man in the upcoming series but that is not the case. Hudson Thames will voice Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. He is the voice actor who voiced Spidey in What…if? so we already know he will do a good job. Other than him, Colman Domingo will be Norman Osborn while Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil.

With these characters, we will also see Hugh Dancy voicing Doctor Octopus, Paul F. Tompkins as a Marvel villain named The Wizard, and Kari Wahlgren appearing as Aunt May.

What Will Be the Plot of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

The exact plot details of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are unknown, However, we have certain details regarding the show. In this animated adaptation, we will see an alternate universe origin story for Spider-Man where his powers will be based not on science but on magic. He will get bitten by a mystical spider who will accidentally reach Peter by the courtesy of Doctor Strange.

This series will also bring Norman Osborn but not as the villain. Instead of Tony Stark, Norman will be Spider-Man’s mentor. Since this show is set in an alternative timeline, we will get to see a never-before-seen style of Spider-Man suit as well. So, let’s wait and see what Marvel has in store for us, and till then start tuned with us for further updates!