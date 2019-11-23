A couple of weeks back, Deezer released its new AI-based tool to separate vocals from songs. However, setting it up and running it requires installing various packages that can be time-consuming. To get around this, a developer has created a website based on Deezer Spleeter that lets you seamlessly split songs.

The website is named Melody ML and it allows you to upload songs to do all the audio separation seamlessly. All you have to do is upload the mp3 version of the song that you would like to separate vocals and instrumentals of and enter your e-mail address. You will be asked to choose from “Vocals + Drums + Instruments + Other” or “Vocals + Instrumental”.

Upon choosing the desired format, the audio will be separated and will be sent to your e-mail address. Cool, right? I tried separating a few songs using Melody ML and it worked just fine.

You can either wait on the page until the processing is done or you can just leave the page and recheck later to download the output file. Either way, the download link will be sent to your e-mail address if you want to download the files later.

If setting up the environment was the only thing that stopped you from using Spleeter, I would recommend you to check out Melody ML considering the seamless experience without requiring any additional software installations.

In case you prefer the manual method, you can download Spleeter on GitHub from here. Make sure you follow the installation guide here and user manual here to use Spleeter with no hiccups.

Check out Melody ML from here and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.