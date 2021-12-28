Vodafone Idea Discontinues 2 Prepaids Plans With Free Disney+ Hotstar

After Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea aka Vi is the latest one to discontinue some of its prepaid plans that offer a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The Rs 601 and the Rs 701 prepaid plans are no longer available for users. Here are the details.

Vi Discontinues Rs 601 and Rs 701 Prepaid Plans

Both the Rs 601 and Rs 701 Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans no longer exist on the telco’s website and the app. To recall, the Rs 601 plan offered 75GB of total data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day for 56 days. The Rs 701 plan, on the other hand, included 3GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day, also with a validity of 56 days.

However, you need to be sad as there are three other Vi plans that still provide users with a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. The list includes the Rs 501, the Rs 901, and the Rs 3099 prepaid plans.

The Rs 501 plan provides users with 3GB per day (extra 16GB of data too), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day for 28 days. This has safely become the cheapest Vodafone Idea plan with Disney+ Hotstar. The Rs 901 plan includes an increased 3GB of data per day (extra 48GB of data too), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day for an increased validity of 70 days.

As for the Rs 3,099 plan, it offers 1.5GB of data per day and the same benefits as the above-mentioned plans. It comes with a validity of 365 days. All these plans also offer benefits such as weekend data rollover, access to Vi movies and TV, backup data option, and the ability to surf the net all night without any extra cost.

To recall, Jio recently discontinued its Rs 499, the Rs 666, the Rs 888, and the Rs 2,499 Disney+ Hotstar prepaid plans in India. The company then replaced these with the Rs 601, the Rs 659, the Rs 799, the Rs 1,066, and the Rs 3,119 plans. Similarly, Airtel discontinued the Rs 398, the Rs 499, and the Rs 558 plans that offered free Disney+ Hotstar.

In related news, Vi also introduced new prepaid plans, namely, the Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 plans in India.