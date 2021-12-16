Vodafone Idea (Vi) Introduces New Prepaid Plans in India; Starts at Rs 155

After increasing the prices of a majority of its prepaid plans recently, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has now introduced four new plans in India. The Rs 155, Rs 239, Rs 666, and Rs 699 prepaid recharge plans are now available for users via the Vi website and app. Here’s a look at all the benefits, validity, and more for each of these recharge packs.

New Vi Prepaid Plans Introduced

The Rs 155 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1GB of data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS. It comes with a validity of 24 days. The Rs 239 prepaid plan also has a validity of 24 days but with more benefits. It offers 1GB of data/ day, 100 SMS/ day, and unlimited calls.

The Rs 666 prepaid plan from Vi offers a number of additional benefits and increased validity. It provides users with 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/ day for 77 days. Apart from this, users will get access to Vi apps and TV (VIP Access) for them to watch a plethora of movies, TV shows, and more. It also includes Binge All Night and weekend data rollover benefits, along with 2GB of backup data allowance every month.

Lastly, the Rs 699 prepaid plan offers more data as compared to the Rs 666 Vi recharge plan but comes with a decreased validity. It includes 3GB of data/ day, 100 SMS/ day, and unlimited calls for just 56 days. The plan also offers the weekend data rollover, Binge All Night, and 2GB of backup data benefits. Additionally, users can access a number of movies and shows via Vi apps and TV VIP access.

As mentioned earlier, all the new Vi prepaid recharge plans are now live and can be easily availed from the company’s website or mobile apps on Android and iOS.