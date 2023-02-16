Vivo Y100 with Color-Changing Back Launched in India

Vivo has introduced a new phone as part of its Y series called the Y100 in India. The phone falls in the sub-Rs 25,000 price range and comes with exciting features like a color-changing back, 44W fast charging, an AMOLED display, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Vivo Y100: Specs and Features

The Y100 features the “Color Changing” technology, which sees a change of color in the back panel when the sunlight or UV light hits. This is similar to the Vivo V25 Pro, which was launched last year. This is for the Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold. There’s a third color too, the Metal Black but it doesn’t change colors. The phone has a dual-ring design and Fluorite AG Glass at the back.

The phone has a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+.

The camera department houses a 64MP primary camera with OIS and EIS, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is rated at 16MP. The Vivo Y100 has several camera features like the Vlog mode, Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flair portrait, Dual-View videos, double exposure, flash portrait, support for 4K videos, and more.

Under the hood lies a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an option to expand RAM by up to 16GB. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge. It runs FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The Y100 also supports 5G, USB-C, an IP54 rating, Hi-Res audio, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y100 comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999 and is now available to buy via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo’s e-store, and all partner retail stores. If you are interested, you can get a cashback of Rs 1,500 on Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI, and SBI Banks. There’s no-cost EMI too.