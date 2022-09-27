Vivo X Fold+ with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Introduced in China

Vivo has introduced its second foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold+ in China, months after launching its first one. The new foldable phone resembles the Vivo X Fold but comes with a few tweaks like the upgraded Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 80W fast charging, and more. Read on to know the details.

Vivo X Fold+: Specs and Features

The Vivo X Fold+ gets an 8.03-inch 2K Samsung E5 AMOLED curved display on the inside with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary display spans 6.53-inch and is AMOLED in nature and gets a 120Hz refresh rate. Much like its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold+ also folds like a book.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. As for the cameras, there are four at the back; a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope camera. There’s support for the night mode, portrait mode, up to 60x super zoom, dual-view video, and more. The front snapper stands at 16MP. To recall, the X Fold gets a 32MP selfie shooter.

The Vivo X Fold+ has a bigger 4,730mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The X Fold supports a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging. It runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12.

Other details include facial recognition, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. The Vivo X Fold+ comes in Sunny Mountain, Sycamore Ash, and Huaxia Red colors.

Price and Availability

The Vivo X Fold+ retails at CNY 9,999 (~ Rs 1,13,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant and CNY 10,999 (~ Rs 1,25,000) for the 12GB+512GB model. It is currently available for pre-order in China.

There’s no word on its availability in other regions yet.