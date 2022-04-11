Vivo X Fold with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Launched in China; Vivo Pad and X Note Tag Along

After confirming to launch its first-ever foldable device late last month, Vivo has launched the Vivo X Fold in China today. Along with that, the company also launched the Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad in its home country. So, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the new Vivo devices below.

Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note, and Vivo Pad Launched in China

Vivo X Fold

Starting with the Vivo X Fold, this is the first-ever foldable device from Vivo. With this, the company aims to compete with big players in the market like Samsung and Oppo, and offer a premium foldable device to customers.

The Vivo X Fold sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED display on the outside. Upon unfolding the device, there is an 8-inch 2K Samsung E5 LTPO UTG (Ultra-thin Glass) display inside. Both the cover display and the foldable panel support a 120Hz refresh rate to deliver a smooth UI experience. However, as the secondary display supports LTPO technology, it can automatically adjust the refresh rate to save battery life.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X Fold comes with a quad-camera setup at the back featuring Zeiss-branded lenses with T-lens coating. It has a primary 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support, a 48MP ultra-wide lens with a 114-degree FOV, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 5MP periscope camera. There is a single 32MP punch-hole selfie snapper on the 8-inch display on the inside.

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset to deliver flagship-grade performance. The processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Unfortunately, there is no microSD slot to expand the storage. Vivo has also improved the security of the device by leveraging Qualcomm’s new SPU unit inside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU.

The device is fueled by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Plus, there is a USB-C port for charging data transfer, and an in-display fingerprint scanner with Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic technology, which makes the X Fold the first foldable smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner on the foldable display. Also, it supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies for better wireless connectivity.

The Vivo X Fold runs the Android 12 out of the box and comes in two color variants – Blue and Black. Now, coming to the price, the base variant comes for CNY 8,999 (~Rs 1,07,000), and the 512GB model is priced at CNY 9,999 (~Rs 1,19,000).

Vivo X Note

Coming to the Vivo X Note, the device comes with a 7-inch QHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology. There is a 32MP punch-hole selfie snapper on the front. At the back, the device has a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens.

Under the hood, the Vivo X Note is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU + a self-developed V1 chip. The device comes in three storage variants – 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. Inside, there is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. The device also supports reverse wireless charging functionalities.

Other than these, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner with 3D Sonic Max technology, a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, stereo speakers, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. The X Note runs Funtouch 12.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

As for the price, the base 8GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X Note is priced at CNY 5,999 (~Rs 71,400), the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 6,499 (~Rs 77,400), while the highest-end model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage comes for CNY 6,999 (~Rs 83,300).

Vivo Pad

Coming to the Vivo Pad, this is the first tablet from Vivo. It comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ technology. The panel also supports Dolby Vision to reproduce accurate colors and deliver an immersive viewing experience. You will also find an 8MP selfie camera along with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor at the front. As for the rear cameras, there is a primary 13MP lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 112-degree FOV.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor, which comes with an integrated Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. Furthermore, there is an 8,040mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The device runs Vivo’s OriginOS HD out of the box.

Other than these, the Vivo Pad comes with stylus support and a sleek design with a metal chassis and a 6.55mm width, which gives it a premium look. Vivo has also launched a keyboard accessory for the tablet that magnetically attaches to the device to deliver a laptop-like experience.

As for the price, the 8GB + 128GB model costs CNY 2,499 (~Rs 29,750) , while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes for CNY 2,999 (~Rs 35,700) in China.