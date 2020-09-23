Vivo has finally made its entry to the smartwatch segment by launching the Vivo Watch in China. The smartwatch comes in two dial sizes – 42mm and 46mm. The body is made of stainless steel along with a ceramic finish at the bezels.

The 42mm Vivo Watch offers a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 pixel resolution and 326 pixel density. On the other hand, the 46mm variant of the Vivo Watch offers a larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixel resolution.

As far as the features are concerned, the Vivo Watch comes with various sports modes for running, walking, swimming, high-intensity interval training, and cycling. You get 5 ATM water resistance on the Vivo Watch.

Vivo has equipped the Vivo Watch with an array of sensors including the optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen sensor, accelerometer sensor, gyroscope, air pressure and altitude sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and an ambient light sensor.

The smartwatch features an ST microchip along with a low-power Apollo ultra-low power coprocessor. You get 2GB of RAM with the Vivo Watch. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Watch comes with Bluetooth 5.0. It offers four satellite positioning systems namely GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou.

The 226mAh battery on the Vivo Watch 42mm promises up to 9 days of battery life. Meanwhile, Vivo promises up to 18 days of battery life on the 46mm variant of the Vivo Watch with its 478mAh battery. Charging the Vivo Watch will take up to 2 hours on both variants through the magnetic charging port.

Vivo Watch is available in a variety of color variants including Mocha Brown, Secret Summer Orange, and Shadow Black. The smartwatch is priced at 1299 Yuan (~Rs.14,000) for both the 42mm and 46mm models. It will go on sale in China from September 28.