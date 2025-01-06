Valorant Adds New Flex Cosmetic: All You Need to Know

If you are a fan of Valorant who loves flexing skins or spamming your knife, ‘Flex’ is a new cosmetic type that you can add to your inventory. Yes, instead of a gun or knife skins, you can equip a random item and show it off. Here is everything you need to know about Flex cosmetic items in Valorant.

What is Valorant Flex?

Just like your spray or knife that you show off by button-mashing between rounds, Flex is a new way of showing off your style. Valorant will let you bring this new cosmetic item forward that you have equipped before starting a game. You can equip Flex just like you use spray using the wheel.

The Flex cosmetic item will add any significant value to the gameplay. This means you will not gain any movement speed bonus or visual advantages. The players in your team or against you will not be able to see all the extra animated effects in third person.

How Many Flex Items Are in Valorant?

With the release of Valorant update 10, there will be two Flex cosmetics available in the game. One of them is a tac-phone that will be available to all players for free. The other one is a snowflake that is available through the battlepass. While the developers did not confirm any prices, we can expect the Flex items to be quite expensive.

Are you excited to use the new Valorant Flex cosmetic? Or, you will prefer showing off your Valorant gun bundles or melee weapon skins? Do tell us in the comments below.