The Huawei ban saga continues as the US keeps increasing the pressure on the Chinese giant. After tightening the ban on Huawei earlier this year, the US authorities have reportedly given US chip maker, Intel, the greenlight to continue supplying certain products to Huawei.

According to the US imposed restrictions on Huawei, companies based in the US, or those using US technologies, are no longer allowed to service Huawei post September 15. As such, multiple Chinese chipmakers are also unable to service the company. Last week, China’s SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation) also reached out to the US asking for permission to sell chips to Huawei.

It’s currently unclear exactly what Intel means when it says that it’s allowed to supply “certain” products to Huawei. However, we are hoping that more information regarding this special provision comes out soon so we can get a clearer picture of what Intel will be supplying to Huawei, and how that might help the beleaguered Chinese giant in the days to come.

As a result of Huawei’s ban, the company has been pushed out of 5G trials by multiple countries. Moreover, while India originally had allowed Huawei to participate in its 5G trials, the country has also shut out Huawei from 5G networks, at least for now. Moreover, increased US pressure on Huawei has resulted in the company likely not being able to push out Android updates on existing smartphones as well. It’s safe to say that Huawei, even though it’s doing fairly well in China, is not on solid footing, globally.

Meanwhile, companies other than Intel have also applied to the US authorities for permission to keep selling products to Huawei, but there’s been no new information from them.