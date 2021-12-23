Huawei P50 Pocket with Clamshell Design, Circular Outer Display Launched

After launching two tablet-style foldables in the recent past, Huawei has now also boarded the clamshell foldable phone bandwagon with the launch of the Huawei P50 Pocket in China today. This smartphone seems all set to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and it brings unique features such as a circular cover display, high refresh rate foldable screen, patented hinge design, and much more.

Huawei P50 Pocket: Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Huawei P50 Pocket is reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. One of the key talking points of this foldable is the multi-dimensional hinge, which helps achieve the seamless flat-holding and crease-less design. It has a shorter radius and is said to be more durable than its predecessors. The device is around 15mm in thickness when folded and only 7.2mm thick when unfolded. It weighs 190 grams, which is pretty decent for a foldable phone.

It features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ foldable AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 2790 x 1188p resolution. The foldable inner panel also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR support. There’s a centered punch-hole selfie camera onboard here as well.

The standout feature of the Huawei P50 Pocket is the double ring design on the outside panel. While one circular ring houses a 1.04-inch smart cover display, the other ring is home to the triple camera setup. Much like the Z Flip 3’s cover display, this one also displays call/ message notifications, calendar updates, music playback controls, and more.

You can also use the outer display to click selfies using the main camera. The smart cover display has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 340 x 340p resolution. See the P50 Pocket’s cover display in action right here:

Real time convenience for your daily needs.



Check the weather, catch up on notifications or see your stunning selfies in real-time with the handy cover screen on #HUAWEIP50Pocket. pic.twitter.com/HhXXRZGt2F— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) December 23, 2021

Moving to the circular triple camera ring, the device includes a 40MP True-Chroma primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP Ultra-Spectrum camera with a 120-degree FOV. The cameras on Huawei phones have been a key differentiating factor and the P50 Pocket seems no different. There are a ton of new camera technologies and features in tow here.

The Chinese giant did not reveal the chipset powering its latest foldable smartphone, but it’s said to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 from last year. You also get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. There’s a 4,000mAh battery unit to provide juice to the P50 Pocket, along with 40W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Also, it runs HarmonyOS 2 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Huawei P50 Pocket is priced at CNY 8,988 (~Rs 1,05,999) for the single 8GB + 256GB variant. However, if you have a liking for blingy things, you can pick up the gold-colored Art customized version of the foldable. This special edition variant will retail at CNY 10,988 (~Rs 129,799) in China. You get 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with this variant.

This foldable smartphone will be available to buy starting today at 6:00 PM (local time) in China. You can get it in two colorways, namely Diamond White and Black. What are your thoughts on the Huawei P50 Pocket? Tell us in the comments below.