As the Coronavirus pandemic is not going away anytime soon, companies are trying their level best to keep us entertained and educated while global lockdowns continue to persist. So now, Ubisoft is coming onboard by offering two games, well, educational games to be precise, for free. The games in question are Assassin’s Creed’s “Discovery Tours” of ancient Greece and ancient Egypt.

The announcement came via a recent tweet (below) by Ubisoft stating that the Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece and Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt are free to download and keep under the #PlayApartTogether campaign.

Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep 🏛🚶‍♀️ #PlayApartTogether 👉 https://t.co/UVftq2CaBr — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 14, 2020

Now, the Discovery Tours of the Assassin’s Creed universe are not actually games with a specific storyline. These are, more like educational tours of the intricately detailed environments from Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Odyssey. We all know Ubisoft makes some great detailed environments as we saw the company recreate the famous Notre-Dame in VR.

According to Ubisoft, in Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, players can “travel throughout 29 regions and uncover hundreds of stations with tours on 5 different themes”. On the other hand, the Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt “allows you to roam freely in the beautiful world of Ptolemaic Egypt”.

So, these games will essentially take the players on a virtual back-in-time tour of the locations, educating them about the ancient life in Greece and Egypt. No violence or killings, just a stroll around the locations.

Now, as the Coronavirus-led lockdowns have forced schools and educational institutions to go on a hiatus, these games might be the perfect interactive content to educate your little one, or even yourself, about the ancient life in Greece and Egypt.

So, if you want to get the “Discovery Tours”, you can get it from Ubisoft’s official page of free games. And you might wanna hurry as the games will be free only until May 21.