Ubisoft Reconfirms Assassin’s Creed Shadows Steam Deck Support

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is being geared for an ambitious March launch and we couldn’t be more excited. While most players will be sticking to PC or consoles, there’s something to be said about handhelds like the Steam Deck. In an older AC Shadows Q&A, the company had mentioned that the game wouldn’t be able to support the Deck. However, the company has now reversed its stance.

Confirmed through Ubisoft’s official account, the post confirms that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be officially support the Steam Deck at launch. Furthermore, the company mentioned that it’s awaiting classification from Valve for future steps.

The positive move comes after Ubisoft denied AC Shadows Steam Deck support, citing that the platform is ‘below the minimum specs for PC.’ As mentioned above, this was done in an official Assassin’s Creed Shadows February Q&A.

However, with the move now reversed, Steam Deck users can happily expect to play the game when it launches worldwide. While the settings will naturally be tuned down to support the platform aptly, there should ideally be little to no glitches. We expect Ubisoft to have done its fair work in optimizing the game in the last month.

Furthermore, this is also a positive move for Steam users, as Ubisoft has recently started bringing its titles to the store. The company brought AC Mirage and Star Wars Outlaws to Steam in late 2024.

That said, handheld users would be excited to see Assassin’s Creed Shadows come to the Steam Deck. Are you one of them? Let us know in the comments below.