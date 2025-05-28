Assassin’s Creed Shadows x Dead by Daylight Crossover Brings Deadly Fog to Feudal Japan

Ubisoft just dropped a surprise for fans of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. Title update 1.0.5, released on May 27, 2025, brings a brand-new free quest inspired by Dead by Daylight. This Dead by Daylight Crossover Assassin’s Creed Shadows event is a limited-time collaboration that adds spooky new content to the game at no extra cost. If you love crossovers and creepy side quests, this is a great deal you don’t want to miss.

Face an Otherworldly Threat in Feudal Japan

The main highlight of this update in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (review) is the Dead by Daylight crossover quest. Once you’ve unlocked Yasuke as a playable character, the quest becomes available from your Hideout. The story follows Naoe as she investigates strange disappearances in the Harima region. Villagers are vanishing, and a dark, eerie force is behind it all. Ubisoft teases a mix of stealth and horror, where mastering new mechanics is key to surviving the supernatural threat.

Once you complete the DBD-themed quest, you will get a themed trinket and banner in AC Shadows. Plus, if you’re into character customization, you can pick up the Dead by Daylight-inspired pack from the in-game store. It includes outfits, weapons, and even Maurice the steed—perfect for fans who want to mix samurai action with horror flair.

This isn’t the only crossover in the patch. Ubisoft also added a fun Balatro-themed trinket and amulet with a special perk. When finishing combos, these items let you trigger random affliction effects, adding some surprise tactics to your fights. The “Winning Hand” amulet for Yasuke especially fits the crossover vibes.

Update 1.0.5 also unlocks the once pre-order-only quest, Thrown to the Dogs. All players can now help a loyal dog avenge his master and unlock a new pet for their Hideout. The patch also introduces big parkour improvements—like a vertical jump to grab nearby ledges and a more fluid sprint toggle—along with a massive Photo Mode upgrade that includes time-of-day changes and new filters.

This update adds real value and new ways to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Shadows, whether you’re here for horror quests, parkour improvements, or just snapping photos of Feudal Japan.

In short, the Dead by Daylight Crossover Assassin’s Creed Shadows event is a solid reason to jump back into the game. It’s free, packed with cool rewards, and cleverly mixes two fan-favorite worlds. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!