Uber Introduces a New ‘Explore’ Section to See Restaurants, Live Events, and More

Uber has made it evident that it isn’t just a ride-hailing app. It allows you to order food via Uber Eats and even lets you deliver products to others. With an aim to further expand its definition, it has now introduced Uber Explore. This new section allows users to see and get recommendations on various “experiences.”

Uber Explore Announced

Uber Explore lives within the ride-hailing app and allows users to see restaurants, live events, and more based on various categories. The categories include food & drink, art & culture, nightlife, music & shows, and more.

Users will be able to scroll through various categories and even get access to these experiences’ reviews, photos, and directions. So, if you find a restaurant on Uber, you can look through the reviews and photos, and even book reservations. Plus, there’s a nifty “ride there now” option for you to get an Uber to the restaurant or any other place.

This new section also allows for personalization. That means the app will show users recommendations based on their past usage of Uber and Uber Eats. The app also allows users to easily purchase tickets to shows and live events from the Uber app itself by making payments via the in-app wallet or other options available on the app.

Now, since this feature is new, there are discounts too. Uber will provide users with a 15% discount on rides to the top restaurants and bars the Explore section lists.

The Uber Explore section is, unfortunately, not available for all as of now. It is currently available in 14 US cities (Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Minneapolis – St. Paul, New Orleans, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Orlando, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle) and Mexico City.

That said, it is expected to reach more cities in the coming weeks and months. We can expect it to be available in India and other places in the coming months. We will keep you posted once that happens, so stay tuned.