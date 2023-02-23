Uber for iOS Revamped to Bring Live Activities and More

If you often use Uber, here’s some news for you. The ride-hailing platform has revamped its iOS app, which is the first in years to include interesting features like Live Activities and a new home screen with an aim to make usage easier and more customized. Here’s what’s new!

Firstly, Uber now has iOS 16‘s Live Activities feature, which will help you track your ride right from your iPhone’s lock screen. So, you will be able to get information like the latest ETA, the ride details, and even the status of the trip without the need for opening the app. This can be a pretty handy feature for easily tracking your ride when accessing the app can be a hassle. And if you have any of the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island will show the progress when the phone is unlocked.

Another change is the new home screen. The redesigned home page of the Uber app is meant for you to easily access all the features of the app. This also includes the new Services section, which will help you find all the Uber services available in your city under one section. Plus, there’s the new Activity Hub section for you to check all your rides.

Commenting on the updated Uber app, Nitish Bhushan, Director – Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said, “We have always worked to provide mobility with few taps on the app for riders on the Uber platform. Seeing how fast-paced our lives are getting, we understand the need to be able to navigate through apps in seconds. We are introducing the redesigned Uber app to help our users more effortlessly navigate to ensure each rider sees an app designed for their specific needs, with their frequented routes and preferred products showing right at the top.“

Lastly, for a personalized experience, there’s the new Saved Places section (when you select the ‘Where to’ option), which will show your favorite type of rides, locations, and more by monitoring your past rides and your preferences. The app will also show recommendations for you to plan travel and even save.

The new Uber update is rolling out globally for iOS users and should arrive for Android users soon. Do update the Uber app on your iPhone to get the new features and don’t forget to let us know your experience in the comments below.