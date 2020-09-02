In May, Uber made it mandatory for drivers to verify face masks with selfies. As per Uber’s latest blog post, over 3.5 million drivers and delivery people have completed over 100 million mask verifications so far. The ride-hailing giant is now expanding selfie verification for face masks to passengers to further curb the spread of COVID-19.

Uber will not demand mask verification from all riders. “If a driver reports to us that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will be required to take a selfie with their face covered before they’re able to take another trip with Uber. With the addition of this new feature, one driver’s feedback can help ensure the safety of Uber for the next driver,” explains the company in its blog post.

Just like the driver mask verification, Uber ensures that its technology does not process biometric information during the verification process. According to the company, the feature detects the mask as an object in the photo. In case you didn’t know already, the ride-hailing giant now lets both riders and drivers cancel a trip without penalty if the other person is not wearing a mask.

As part of its education campaign, Uber recommends the following three simple steps for every trip:

Wash – wash or sanitize your hands before you ride,

Wear – wear a face cover or mask, and

Air – sit in the back seat and roll down your window for airflow.

Uber will roll out its new rider-focused mask verification feature in the U.S. and Canada by the end of September. The company plans to expand it across Latin America and other countries in the future.