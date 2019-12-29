Have you ever wanted a dedicated app for messaging on Twitter to stay in touch with your friends while taking a break from the platform? Well, look no more. Twizzle is the app you need.

Twizzle aims to be a standalone messenger for Twitter that packs in all the possible features the social media platform offers. To be more specific, you get GIFs, images, and emojis support in the app.

The user interface of the app is simple and minimalistic. You get all your messages on the home screen right after you log in to the app with your Twitter account.

For those curious, the app does have a built-in dark mode. However, it follows the color schemes of the older Night mode that has a dark-gray accent. I hope the developer updates the app to bring in the newer color accents.

Twizzle’s developer mentions the existence of an option to compose tweets right from the menubar, which at least on the Windows version 1.2.5 of the app, appears to be missing.

The developer of Twizzle has made the app open-source and hence, if you’re interested to take a look at the source code of the app or contribute to the project, you may do so by following the link here.

The app is available to download on macOS, Windows, and Linux. Check out the app from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download Twizzle (macOS, Windows, Linux)