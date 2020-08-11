Right now, Twitter has a ‘Translate Tweet’ button to let users translate tweets from foreign languages to one they understand. The social media platform is now testing a new feature that automatically translates tweets.

“To make it easier to understand the conversations you follow on Twitter, we’re experiencing an automatic translation for Tweets in other languages that appear on your homepage. We know that sometimes it can take a long time to translate Tweet by Tweet into different languages and stay on top of what’s relevant to you,” wrote the company in a blog post.

Twitter is currently testing automatic translation with select users in Brazil. Tweets will get automatically translated to Portuguese for people part of the testing. Moreover, the company is limiting the test to its Android and iOS apps for now.

Precisando de legenda? Tá tudo resolvido! A partir de hoje, estamos testando a tradução automática para Tweets em outros idiomas que aparecem na sua página inicial. O teste é apenas no Brasil e vale para um grupo limitado de pessoas no iOS e Android. pic.twitter.com/e70SSbhXKc — Twitter Brasil em 🏠 (@TwitterBrasil) August 10, 2020

Users will see a “Translated from English by Google” or “Translated from English by Microsoft” badge below the tweet. This badge indicates that Twitter translated the original tweet from a different language. It is worth noting that users will have the option to tap on the tweet to convert it back to its original language.

While Twitter must have implemented this feature to provide its users with a seamless experience, we must consider the fact that machine translations may go wrong in some cases. In addition, some users are hoping for an option to disable automatic translations on Twitter.

Naaaao, tomara que tenha uma opcão para desabilitar 😣 — carlos davi (@carlosdavi04) August 10, 2020

There’s no word if Twitter has plans to immediately expand the feature to other regions. The company says it may internationally expand the feature based on the performance of this test.