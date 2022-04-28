Twitter DMs Should Be End-to-End Encrypted, Suggests New Twitter Owner Elon Musk

If you have been on the internet in recent days, you may have already heard that Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, following back-and-forth discussions with the company’s board. Now, apart from a much-requested edit button, it seems like Musk wants to make direct messages on Twitter end-to-end encrypted for additional security of the users. Let’s take a look at the details.

Twitter DMs to Be End-to-End Encrypted

After acquiring Twitter to make it a private organization, Elon Musk recently posted a tweet, which gives us a hint at an important change for direct messages on Twitter. Musk, in his recent tweet, wrote that direct messages on Twitter should be end-to-end encrypted to prevent anyone from reading them.

The Tesla CEO also cited Signal, one of the most popular social messaging apps in the market, as an example. You can check out the tweet attached right below. Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

For those unaware, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) is an important feature for communication apps as it encrypts private chats or calls and prevents unauthorized individuals to access them. No one, besides, the sender and the receiver will be able to read those messages.

While E2EE is present in almost every communication-focused platform like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Signal, Telegram, and others, Twitter DMs are not end-to-end encrypted. This means that Twitter can read your direct messages on the platform for investigation purposes. In fact, as pointed out by a Twitterati, the company explicitly mentions this in its policy (image attached below).

However, with Elon in the driver’s seat for Twitter, we can now expect the company to roll out E2EE for direct messages sometime in the future. That said, you should know that we still don’t have any concrete details available and there’s no word on what all new features will be introduced. So, stay tuned for further updates on the same, and let us know if you want Twitter DMs to be end-to-end encrypted in the comments below.