Elon Musk Disses OpenAI-Apple Collab, Threatens Apple Device Ban at His Companies

Following every Apple event comes loads of judgment from users. While most comments on the WWDC 2024 event yesterday came from both Android and Apple fans, not many expected Elon Musk to slam Apple’s latest move to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT model into Apple devices.

Sharing his “completely unbiased” thoughts on the latest iOS release, Musk called Apple’s move to integrate ChatGPT an “unacceptable security violation,” even threatening to ban Apple devices at his companies. Image Courtesy: Apple

Elon’s accusations suggest he probably didn’t watch the entire event and is commenting without knowing all the details. ChatGPT is indeed integrated into iOS 18, but it’s opt-in, meaning it cannot access private data without explicit permission.

Enterprise customers will likely have the ability to block the use of ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence features, so Elon’s concern seems misplaced. And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

If there’s one thing Elon needs to reflect on right now, it’s the privacy concerns within his own firms. Recent studies by the Mozilla Foundation involving 25 car manufacturers, well, rated Tesla poorly in handling user data. Tesla already faces several lawsuits over leaking images and video data of consumers.

It’s not that OpenAI and other AI companies are paragons of user privacy — they probably aren’t. But Elon pointing fingers at Apple and OpenAI is quite ironic. Maybe put out the fire in your own house before worrying about your neighbor’s holiday bonfire.

Had Apple announced at WWDC 2024 that iOS 18 would let users choose between Google Gemini and other AI models, Elon may have jumped into the race with his ChatGPT alternative by xAI. The new OpenAI logo is really on point pic.twitter.com/CXBqdBer4s— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024

His current comments seem driven by a personal grudge against OpenAI, given his past negative remarks about the company. Some suggest it’s because Elon once proposed merging OpenAI into Tesla, which didn’t pan out.

What are your thoughts on Apple integrating ChatGPT into iOS 18? Do you see it or AI in general as a huge privacy concern? Let us know in the comments below.