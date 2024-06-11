Home > News > Elon Musk Disses OpenAI-Apple Collab, Threatens Apple Device Ban at His Companies

Elon Musk Disses OpenAI-Apple Collab, Threatens Apple Device Ban at His Companies

Abubakar Mohammed
chatgpt integration on iphone with iOS 18
Image Courtesy: Apple
In Short
  • Apple has partnered with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iOS 18 but Musk has criticised this move.
  • Musk called Apple's integration of OpenAI an "unacceptable security violation."
  • He has threatened to ban Apple devices at his companies if the Cupertino giant goes ahead with the integration.

Following every Apple event comes loads of judgment from users. While most comments on the WWDC 2024 event yesterday came from both Android and Apple fans, not many expected Elon Musk to slam Apple’s latest move to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT model into Apple devices.

Sharing his “completely unbiased” thoughts on the latest iOS release, Musk called Apple’s move to integrate ChatGPT an “unacceptable security violation,” even threatening to ban Apple devices at his companies.

all apple intelligence AI features coming to iphone, ipad and mac
Image Courtesy: Apple

Elon’s accusations suggest he probably didn’t watch the entire event and is commenting without knowing all the details. ChatGPT is indeed integrated into iOS 18, but it’s opt-in, meaning it cannot access private data without explicit permission.

Enterprise customers will likely have the ability to block the use of ChatGPT and Apple Intelligence features, so Elon’s concern seems misplaced.

If there’s one thing Elon needs to reflect on right now, it’s the privacy concerns within his own firms. Recent studies by the Mozilla Foundation involving 25 car manufacturers, well, rated Tesla poorly in handling user data. Tesla already faces several lawsuits over leaking images and video data of consumers.

It’s not that OpenAI and other AI companies are paragons of user privacy — they probably aren’t. But Elon pointing fingers at Apple and OpenAI is quite ironic. Maybe put out the fire in your own house before worrying about your neighbor’s holiday bonfire.

Had Apple announced at WWDC 2024 that iOS 18 would let users choose between Google Gemini and other AI models, Elon may have jumped into the race with his ChatGPT alternative by xAI.

His current comments seem driven by a personal grudge against OpenAI, given his past negative remarks about the company. Some suggest it’s because Elon once proposed merging OpenAI into Tesla, which didn’t pan out.

What are your thoughts on Apple integrating ChatGPT into iOS 18? Do you see it or AI in general as a huge privacy concern? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

