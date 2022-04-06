Twitter Confirms It’s Working on an Edit Button and It Isn’t Because of Musk

For those longing for an edit button on Twitter, your prayers have been answered! Twitter has finally confirmed that it has been working on the edit option since last year and it should roll out soon. Also, this is Twitter’s way of telling that its decision wasn’t based on Elon Musk’s tweet yesterday.

Twitter’s Edit Option Is Real and Coming Soon

The news comes from Twitter’s Comms account, revealing that the feature will be tested with Twitter Blue users as part of the Labs option in the coming months. The idea here is to “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible” before making the edit button public. now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.— Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Twitter has also given us a glimpse of the new Edit option, which will reside under the three-dot menu next to a tweet. However, we don’t know just yet how this feature will work.

Yes, this feature will do the simple job of letting us edit the tweet we already posted, but we still need to know if this will be a time-bound thing. It also remains unknown what the edited retweets will be like, considering retweeting is a common practice on the microblogging platform.

This confirmation comes shortly after Elon Musk, who is now the Twitter board member and the largest shareholder, posted a poll asking people if they want an Edit button. While the response was majorly positive, Twitter has already confirmed that its decision to start testing an edit option isn’t because of Musk.

Nonetheless, at least it is paying attention to the much-requested feature. To recall, Twitter had denied the introduction of an edit button back in 2020, but we are glad it rethought that! The details on how this will be executed and when it will be made available for all are still behind the curtains, and we will update you once more information is out.

While most of us would love the idea of editing a tweet, there are chances not many would like it. Do you like that Twitter is finally adding an Edit button or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!