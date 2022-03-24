Twitter Now Allows You to Search Specific Direct Messages and We Are Happy

Twitter has added yet another useful functionality for users and it is regarding DMs. As what can be referred to as a big thing, Twitter’s DM section has an improved search bar for users to easily look for specific chats and messages. This is a welcome change, considering everyone needs a search option instead of hovering over the entire chat view to find the one chat that happened years ago.

Twitter DM Content Search Now Live

This announcement was made via a recent tweet, of course. The search bar in Twitter’s DM section allows users to look for specific chats by people and even groups, much like you can on WhatsApp. To recall, the WhatsApp message search lets users look for particular messages in each chat. We know you’ve been waiting for the option to search your DMs…



Now you can use the search bar in your inbox to find specific messages using keywords and names. pic.twitter.com/A41G8Y45QI— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 23, 2022

You will be able to look for a specific message by a person by typing in the main keywords and names. So, if you are trying to remember the name of a place recommended to you by a friend long ago, you can enter certain suitable keywords to find that message with ease. Of course, this will require you to play the guessing game!

It comes in addition to DM search that was introduced on Android back in 2021. Back then, the microblogging site promised to introduce message search in DMs, and it has finally come true. By the way, iOS users got the ability to search DMs way before this.

Twitter’s ability to search for specific messages based on keywords and names is now available on Android, iOS, and even the platform’s web version. Do let us know how you feel about it in the comments below! In related news, Twitter recently added the ability for iOS users to create and post GIFs of their own, which is quite a cool addition.