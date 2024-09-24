Home > News > Truecaller Brings Auto Block Spam Call Feature to iPhones with iOS 18

Truecaller Brings Auto Block Spam Call Feature to iPhones with iOS 18

Anmol Sachdeva
If you receive a tonne of spam calls on a daily basis, Truecaller could help you identify and block them automatically. However, this functionality was only available on Android, and iPhone users were bereft of this useful feature. This is changing with iOS 18 and now iPhones too support the Auto-block spam feature on Truecaller. But, there’s a catch.

If you are using an iOS 18-supported device, you must check for the latest Truecaller app update in the App Store. With Version 13.2, Truecaller has added the Auto-block spam feature. While it is self-explanatory how this feature works, iPhone users were previously not able to access it due to restrictions in iOS.

With iOS 18, among other features, Apple has offered a new API that allows apps like Truecallers to get information from their server and provide live caller ID for incoming calls. Truecaller has integrated the API and this is what brings us the feature.

Now, this brings us to the catch. Well, Truecaller is offering the Auto-block spam calls feature only to its premium subscribers. That’s a bummer.

To enable the auto-block spam feature on iPhone in Truecaller, open the app and tap on the Protect tab from the button. Here, turn the toggle on for the Auto-block spam option. You will see a popup that the feature might mark spam and block some important calls. If this works for you, tap on Enable.

Further, you can choose whether you want to block calls from top spammers or all spammers. If you choose the former, only those calls will be blocked that are from reported spam numbers in Truecaller’s directory.

While I have not been able to test the feature as I have not received a spam call on my iPhone after turning it on, I’ve used it fairly on Android and it definitely works as intended. However, in my experience, it sometimes blocks calls from delivery agents and other calls which could be important. So, you have a choice to make.

Anmol Sachdeva

