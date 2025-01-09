Apple Is Working on a New ‘Invites’ App, As per iOS 18 Beta Code

Meeting and event invitation apps like Evite and Eventify are taking off and this is where Apple is looking for an opportunity. As uncovered by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS 18.3 beta 2 hints that Apple is working on a new app named ‘Invite’ which will focus on managing events and meeting invites.

Previously, the traces of the new and upcoming Invites app were also found in an iOS 18.2 beta. While not much detail is known at this point, it is believed that the new app might be unveiled at WWDC 2025 along with the new iOS 19 and other software upgrades.

The analysis of the code in the iOS 18 beta suggests that the Invites app will allow users to organize meetings and physical events. Users will also be able to see a list of people who have been invited to an event and those who have confirmed to appear in the event.

Image Credits: Apple

The app will likely integrate with the existing Calendar app and iCloud to sync events and meetings. There will also be a web version of the Invites app similar to how you can access apps like Mail, Pages, and Notes on iCloud.

9to5Mac reveals that a new iOS 18 daemon called GroupKit is integrated with the app. This daemon manages database models for groups of people. So far, Apple has not used this daemon in iOS 18. It is also not clear whether Invites will be a standalone app or it will be integrated into another app (presumably Calendar) like how Apple integrates different mini apps in iMessage.

Since the details are sparse at the moment, it is best to wait until the official announcement before any speculation. Apple tests several ideas and not all manage to see the light of the day.