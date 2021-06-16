After adding caller ID verification for businesses and a COVID-19 healthcare directory on its platform, Truecaller has today announced a few new features for its users. This includes support for group voice calling, a smart SMS filter, and an inbox cleaner tool. The company says that these features were added following user feedback and are designed to “cater to the evolving needs” of its users.

Truecaller New Features

Group Voice Calling

Starting with the group voice calling feature, Truecaller will now allow its users to make group voice calls with up to 8 people. During the voice calls, the app will retain the “high voice clarity” of the participants and also help users to identify and remove spam users in the call.

Users will also be able to add participants not there in their contact list. Usually, apps like these allow users to add people in a call only if they are in the users’ contact list. However, Truecaller’s group voice calling essentially lets users skip the said process and add any user without saving their phone number.

When starting a group voice call, the app will also notify if any participant of the call is busy or offline. And during a call, Truecaller will display each participants’ location on the call screen. Moreover, as per the company, the group voice calls are secured via symmetric encryption.

Smart SMS

Now, coming to the Smart SMS filtering, the feature will essentially help users to filter out spam SMS messages that are sent by various businesses. The company claims that 80% of the messages received by its users in a day come from businesses. Hence, the Smart SMS tool will leverage the same algorithm that the app uses to identify spam callers to help users easily filter out irrelevant messages in their inboxes.

Inbox Cleaner

The Inbox Cleaner tool, on the other hand, will help users clear out old spam messages in their inboxes. As per the company, a quick tap on the Inbox Cleaner tool will bring up old OTP and spam messages that have accumulated over a period of time. Then, another quick tap on the “clean up” button will immediately delete the old and unwanted messages from users’ devices without affecting their important data. The tool will work in the background, while users work on any other task in Truecaller or any other app.

Truecaller New Features: Availability

Coming to the availability of the new Truecaller features, all three of them are currently available for all users on Android. However, the Smart SMS feature is only available to Android users in India, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa as of now. It will soon come to users living in the US, Sweden, Malaysia, Egypt, and Indonesia.

As for iOS users, there is currently no word on when these features will be available on Apple’s platform. So, if you are an Android user, you can download Truecaller or update the app to the latest version from the Google Play Store to get the features right away.