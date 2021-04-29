As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, we are witnessing various companies step up to help the country fight back the current crisis. So, following Google’s massive donation to India and Apple’s promise to donate resources, Truecaller has released a new feature on its app to help users quickly find the phone numbers and addresses of hospitals near them.

Now, for the uninitiated, India has been suffering from one of the worst waves of the Coronavirus. As a result, cases are continuing to spike, and the shortages of oxygen, medical supplies, and COVID-19 resources continue to persist. Moreover, in times of emergency, citizens are finding it difficult to get hold of relevant contact numbers for hospitals near them that are offering COVID treatment.

Truecaller COVID-19 Healthcare Directory

In light of the situation, Truecaller has officially announced a dedicated COVID Healthcare Directory for its app in India. The company says that the new COVID Healthcare Directory will help users quickly get the addresses and the contact numbers of COVID-19 designated hospitals in multiple states across the country.

The new directory resides inside Truecaller’s menu and users can also access it from within the dialer. The Healthcare Directory, as per Truecaller, is created from officially sourced Government data. Moreover, users can search the directory by using the handy search button at the top to instantly get a particular hospital’s contact number or address. Plus, Truecaller will be updating the directory every day to keep it relevant.

However, the company warns that although the directory contains the phone numbers and addresses of hospitals, it does not mean that beds are available in these listed medical centers.

Now, coming to the availability of the new Healthcare Directory in Truecaller, the new feature is currently only available in the beta version of the app on Android. The company says that it will be rolling out to all Android users very soon. For iOS users, on the other hand, there are no details regarding the availability of the feature.

Nonetheless, you can check out our in-depth list of COVID-19 resources in India, which we update regularly. Moreover, as the third phase of the vaccination drive for all citizens above 18 starts from May 1, you can register for vaccination right now. If you want to learn how to register for COVID-19 vaccination in India, check out our linked guide.