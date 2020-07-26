We all know that every Apple device like the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or the AirPods comes with a lot of features. Now, we come to know about the main features that Apple advertises. However, there are a lot of hidden features that go under the radar. So, today I learned that there is a pretty nifty trick to check the charging status of the AirPods Pro.

Going through Reddit, I found this post by a user named u/__adrenaline__ on the r/airpods subreddit that shows a video of an AirPods Pro charging on a wireless charging pad. Now, the user captioned the post with an explanation of the feature and how it works. You can check out the post right below.

So, as you can see in the video, this trick lets you check the charging status of the AirPods Pro just by tapping the surface of the wireless charging case. This means that you won’t be needing your iPhone or iPad every time to check if your AirPods Pro has been sufficiently charged or not. If it is sufficiently charged, the LED on the case will show a green light, just as we saw in the video

Another Redditor in the post also pointed out that this trick might also help a user to find out if their AirPods Pro are authentic or fake. This is because fake AirPods would not be able to do this trick.

So, if you own a pair of AirPods Pro, you can use this trick to check the status of the device’s battery just with a tap.