Apple on Wednesday brought its wireless AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation feature for Rs 24,900 to India. AirPods Pro will be available through Apple Authorised Resellers on Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

AirPods with charging case are available for Rs 14,900 and AirPods with wireless charging case are available for Rs 18,900. Customers can order the standalone wireless charging case for Rs 7,500, the company said in a statement.

AirPods Pro features an all-new lightweight, in-ear design. By opening the charging case near an iOS or iPadOS device and giving it a simple tap, AirPods Pro are immediately paired to all the devices signed into a user’s iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and iPod touch.

Each earbud comes with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal, a critical factor in delivering immersive sound. AirPods Pro are also IPX6 sweat and water-resistant.

“Active Noise Cancellation” feature on AirPods Pro uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each individual ear and headphone fit. This removes background noise to provide a uniquely customised, superior noise-canceling experience that allows a user to focus on what they’re listening to.

The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyse environmental noise. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancel remaining noise detected by the microphone.

Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second, said the company. AirPods Pro delivers superior sound quality with Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear.

Transparency mode provides users with the option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment around them. Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is simple and can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.

AirPods Pro feature the same great battery life as AirPods with up to five hours of listening time. Through additional charges from the Wireless Charging Case, AirPods Pro deliver over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time.

