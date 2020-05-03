As the global lockdown due to the Novel Coronavirus continues to chain people indoors, the online world has seen some huge surges. Stuck indoors, people are now using the internet more often than not. So, Google search data revealed what Indians are searching on Google in these dark times.

Top 10 Google Search Terms

So here is a list of the top word(s) which Indian citizens are searching on Google amidst the lockdown:

Coronavirus Lockdown – This search term recently became popular in India by receiving over 10 million hits. A little more than two weeks ago, this term reached 10 million hits for the entire world and now the number is just from India. Coronavirus – Most of the people already know about the Coronavirus, however, there is always some news about the pandemic. So, in hopes of hearing some good news one day, people keep searching for this term on Google. Coronavirus Helpers – This search term has received over 5 million hits on Google from India alone. So, this clearly shows that Indians do care about the frontline health workers and want to keep themselves updated. Lockdown Extension – This term has been searched for more than 1 million times on the platform. As Narendra Modi keeps on extending the lockdown, citizens are keeping a close eye at the news to know about the lockdown extension first. Hydroxychloroquine – This term received over 600,000 hits after a study claimed that consuming hydroxychloroquine, the drug for curing Malaria, can help contain COVID-19. So, Indians started to search for whether hydroxychloroquine can actually help fight Coronavirus or not. Coronavirus Symptoms – People are becoming more concerned about their health and health of others. So, if anyone even sneezes one time, people go to search the other symptoms of COVID-19. The term hit 500,000 in India, according to search data by Google. Aarogya Setu App – The government of India recently launched – The government of India recently launched the Aarogya Setu app to assess the risk of contracting COVID-19. Every Indian Citizen received at least one text message from the government prompting them to download the app. So, to gain more info on the app, Indians went to Google for answers and the term reached 320,000 searches from all over India. India COVID-19 Tracker – As the Coronavirus continues to spread around the world, citizens constantly want to check the number of cases, deaths and recovery in the country. So, the India COVID-19 tracker received over 120,000 hits. E-pass for lockdown – To help essential businesses, the government has launched E-pass that allows people with shops of essential amenities to get a free pass amidst the lockdown. To gather more info on the program, Indians searched for this term for over 50,000 times. Plasma Therapy – Someone on the internet said that plasma therapy can help to contain COVID-19. So people started to search for this term. Indians searched this one 10,000 times.

So, here is a top 10 list of the most searched words/terms on Google, according to their search data. We have already seen the search term “good news” reach an all-time high during this time. Now, these Coronavirus related search terms are the most searched in India.