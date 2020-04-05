As people in the US are locked down at homes praying for the Novel Coronavirus pandemic to end soon, the search for “good news” hits an all-time high, according to Google Trends. The California-based tech giant started publishing search data back in 2004 and introduced Google Trends in 2006.

Since Google started publishing the insight for search data, there has never been a time when the phrase “good news” has seen such a peak in Google search in the US. As New York has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, people are trying to search for any kind of news that might give them a sense of relief amidst these tough times.

The phrase “good news”, that had less than 25% searches on Google back in December 2019, is now reaching the 100% threshold. The surge started back in January when the Coronavirus just started spreading from China. It reached the 50% mark by January 11 and again dipped down in February.

However, as the COVID-19 causing Novel Coronavirus started to spread in the US since the starting of March, the search for “good news” started to increase from mid-March and has now reached an all-time high of 100%.

Related terms like “good news about Coronavirus” have gone up from 5% in the starting of March to 100% at the end of the month.

People in the US are becoming anxious day by day as the country continues to get affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Recently, the US became the #1 country, in terms of COVID-19 cases with more than 2,65,000 cases at the time of writing this article. Hopefully though, the pandemic will soon start getting under control; the University of Pittsburgh recently reported a successful Coronavirus vaccine trial, so here’s hoping medical workers and researchers are able to figure out a solution.