Android 14 Compatible Devices and Release Timeline

The latest release of Android 14 Beta puts Android 14 stable right around the corner and is due for release next month. Although most know that Google’s Pixel series of devices starting with Pixel 4a 5G will be some of the first devices to get stable Android 14. Manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have also had their own Android 14 Beta program and may release the same soon on their supported devices, right after Google releases the update to Pixel. Hence, here are all the Android 14 compatible devices and release timelines for different manufacturers.

Google Pixel

All Google Pixel devices starting Pixel 4a 5G all the way to the latest Pixel 7, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet will get the Android 14 update. For those unaware, Pixel devices are entitled to three years of major software updates and two years of security patches. However, rumors suggest this might change from the Pixel 8 series onwards as Google could revise its update policy to 5 years of major software updates and two more years of security updates, beating even Samsung in this regard which currently offers 4 years of major updates.

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 / 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 / 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

If you’re hopeful about Pixel 4a getting Android 14, don’t be as it has already exhausted its update quota. Although, we wish Google would honor the Pixel 4a with one last update as it was one of the best-selling budget devices of its time.

Samsung Galaxy Devices

Samsung has lately been on top of its game when it comes to software updates and the next Android update should arrive sooner than most manufacturers. Samsung is already testing the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 Beta on supported smartphones and the testing is almost at the end stages.

Galaxy S and Fold Series

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Z Flip 3

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A04

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A52 / A52 5G / A52s

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A73

Galaxy F Series

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F54

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M53

Galaxy M54

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy Tab Series

Galaxy Tab S9 / S9+ / S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / S8 Ultra

Xiaomi

Xiaomi is one of the few manufacturers that has opted-in for Android 14 Beta for a few of its flagships. Now, the manufacturer doesn’t have the best track record in terms of software updates but considering the participation, Xiaomi is probably willing to step up its updates game. Here are all the Xiaomi devices that will get Android 14. Do note this is not the official list of devices but is based on the updates these devices have already received and Xiaomi’s promise of updates.

Android 14 compatible Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi 12 / 12 Pro / 12T / 12T Pro / 12S / 12S Pro / 12S Ultra / 12 Lite

Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Ultra / 13 Lite

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2

Xiaomi Civi 1S / 2 / 3

Xiaomi Pad 6 / 6 Pro

Android 14 compatible Redmi Devices

Redmi Note 11R / 11T Pro / 11T Pro+

Redmi Note 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro+ / 12 Pro Speed / 12 S / 12 Turbo

Redmi Note Discovery

Redmi K40S

Redmi K50 / K50 Pro / K50 Gaming / K50i / K50 Ultra

Redmi K60 / K60E / K60 Pro

Android 14 compatible POCO Devices

POCO C51, C55

POCO X4 5G / X4 GT

POCO X5 / X5 Pro

POCO F4 / F4 GT

POCO F5 / F5 Pro

POCO M4 / M5

OnePlus

OnePlus has always been an active participator in Google’s Android Beta programs since Android 9 and this year is no different. OnePlus has recently announced that Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 will be launched globally on September 25. Android 14 Beta is already available on OnePlus 11; besides, the stable will be making its way to the devices mentioned below.

OnePlus 11 / 11R

OnePlus 10T / 10 Pro / 10R

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro / 9RT

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus Nord N300 5G

OnePlus Ace 2 / Ace Pro / Ace / Ace Racing

ASUS

ASUS sadly isn’t a part of Android 14 Beta this year. However, all ASUS smartphones are entitled to two major Android updates; hence, all ASUS devices released last year and this year should get Android 14. Here are all ASUS smartphones that will get the Android 14 update:

ASUS ROG Phone 7 / 7 Ultimate

ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 Pro / 6D / 6D Ultimate

ASUS Zenfone 9

ASUS Zenfone 10

Vivo / iQOO Devices

Both Vivo and iQOO are a part of Android 14 Beta this year and the same’s available on the Vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11. Besides, here’s a list of all the devices by Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO that will be getting Funtouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 update.

Vivo

X90 / X90 Pro

X100

X80 / X80 Pro

X70 Pro / X70 Pro+

Y35

Y53s

Y75

Y75 5G

V25 / V25 Pro

V23 / V23e 5G / V23 Pro

T1 / T1 Pro / T1x

iQOO

iQOO 11 / Pro

iQOO 9 / 9 Pro / 9T / 9 SE

iQOO 8 / 8 Pro / Neo 8

iQOO 7 / Neo 7 / Neo 7 Pro

iQOO Z7 / Z7x / Z7s

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Z6 / Z6 Pro / Z6 Lite

OPPO

OPPO revised its update policy last year and now it offers four years of major software updates for its flagships, and that’s not ColorOS updates but actual Android OS updates. Here are all the OPPO devices that will be getting Android 14 soon.

Find N2 / N2 Flip

Find X5 / X5 Pro

Reno 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro+

Reno 8 / 8 Pro

Reno 7 / 7 Pro

Reno 6 / 6 Pro

Reno 8T / 8T 5G

A1 / A1x

K10 Series

A56s

A58 5G

A78

A96

F23 Series

F21 Series

F19 Series

Nothing

Nothing has two phones — the Phone (1) and Phone (2) and while Android 14 Beta is available for the former the latter doesn’t have a beta yet, presumably because it was released recently. We should hear from Nothing soon.

Realme

Realme hasn’t revealed much about the state of Android 14 for its phones but based on the number of updates the brand promises, here’s a list of devices that should get the Realme UI 5.0 update based on Android 14.

Realme GT Neo 5 / GT Neo 5 SE

Realme GT3 / GT Neo 3 / GT Neo 3T

Realme GT2 / GT2 Pro / GT2 Explorer Master / GT Neo 2T

Realme GT 5G

Realme 10 / 10S / 10 5G / 10 Pro / 10 Pro+ / 10T

Realme 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro+

Realme C33 2023 / C33 / C55 / C30s

Realme V20 / V23 / V23i / V25

Realme Q5 / Q5 Pro / Q5i

Realme Narzo N55 / 50 5G / 50 Pro 5G

Lenovo / Motorola

Motorola doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to Android updates, but the Lenovo-owned company released quite a few phones last year and this year and a lot of them will be getting updated to Android 14.

Motorola Razr 40 / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 2022

Moto G13 / G14 / G23 / G53 / G73

Motorola G Stylus 5G

Motorola G Power 5G

Motorola Edge 40 / 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 / 30 Pro / 30 Ultra / 30 Neo / 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge

Motorola Defy 2

Android 14 New Features: What’s Changed?

While Android 14 doesn’t bring a visual overhaul to Android, it does bring pretty significant changes, some new and some that are built around the features we got in Android 13 and 12 that help make Android more cleaner and accessible. If you haven’t already read our best Android 14 features article, here are a few notable features Android 14 brings to the table.