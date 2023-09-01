Android 14 Compatible Devices and Release Timeline

The latest release of Android 14 Beta puts Android 14 stable right around the corner and is due for release next month. Although most know that Google’s Pixel series of devices starting with Pixel 4a 5G will be some of the first devices to get stable Android 14. Manufacturers such as Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have also had their own Android 14 Beta program and may release the same soon on their supported devices, right after Google releases the update to Pixel. Hence, here are all the Android 14 compatible devices and release timelines for different manufacturers.
Google Pixel
All Google Pixel devices starting Pixel 4a 5G all the way to the latest Pixel 7, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet will get the Android 14 update. For those unaware, Pixel devices are entitled to three years of major software updates and two years of security patches. However, rumors suggest this might change from the Pixel 8 series onwards as Google could revise its update policy to 5 years of major software updates and two more years of security updates, beating even Samsung in this regard which currently offers 4 years of major updates.
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 6 / 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 7 / 7 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
If you’re hopeful about Pixel 4a getting Android 14, don’t be as it has already exhausted its update quota. Although, we wish Google would honor the Pixel 4a with one last update as it was one of the best-selling budget devices of its time.
Samsung Galaxy Devices
Samsung has lately been on top of its game when it comes to software updates and the next Android update should arrive sooner than most manufacturers. Samsung is already testing the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 Beta on supported smartphones and the testing is almost at the end stages.
Galaxy S and Fold Series
- Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 5 / Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 / Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 / Z Flip 3
Galaxy A Series
- Galaxy A04
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A14
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A52 / A52 5G / A52s
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A73
Galaxy F Series
- Galaxy F14 5G
- Galaxy F23
- Galaxy F54
Galaxy M Series
- Galaxy M23
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M53
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Galaxy Tab Series
- Galaxy Tab S9 / S9+ / S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8 / S8+ / S8 Ultra
Xiaomi
Xiaomi is one of the few manufacturers that has opted-in for Android 14 Beta for a few of its flagships. Now, the manufacturer doesn’t have the best track record in terms of software updates but considering the participation, Xiaomi is probably willing to step up its updates game. Here are all the Xiaomi devices that will get Android 14. Do note this is not the official list of devices but is based on the updates these devices have already received and Xiaomi’s promise of updates.
Android 14 compatible Xiaomi devices
- Xiaomi 12 / 12 Pro / 12T / 12T Pro / 12S / 12S Pro / 12S Ultra / 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro / 13 Ultra / 13 Lite
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
- Xiaomi Civi 1S / 2 / 3
- Xiaomi Pad 6 / 6 Pro
Android 14 compatible Redmi Devices
- Redmi Note 11R / 11T Pro / 11T Pro+
- Redmi Note 12 / 12 Pro / 12 Pro+ / 12 Pro Speed / 12 S / 12 Turbo
- Redmi Note Discovery
- Redmi K40S
- Redmi K50 / K50 Pro / K50 Gaming / K50i / K50 Ultra
- Redmi K60 / K60E / K60 Pro
Android 14 compatible POCO Devices
- POCO C51, C55
- POCO X4 5G / X4 GT
- POCO X5 / X5 Pro
- POCO F4 / F4 GT
- POCO F5 / F5 Pro
- POCO M4 / M5
OnePlus
OnePlus has always been an active participator in Google’s Android Beta programs since Android 9 and this year is no different. OnePlus has recently announced that Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 will be launched globally on September 25. Android 14 Beta is already available on OnePlus 11; besides, the stable will be making its way to the devices mentioned below.
- OnePlus 11 / 11R
- OnePlus 10T / 10 Pro / 10R
- OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro / 9RT
- OnePlus Nord 2T
- OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
- OnePlus Nord N300 5G
- OnePlus Ace 2 / Ace Pro / Ace / Ace Racing
ASUS
ASUS sadly isn’t a part of Android 14 Beta this year. However, all ASUS smartphones are entitled to two major Android updates; hence, all ASUS devices released last year and this year should get Android 14. Here are all ASUS smartphones that will get the Android 14 update:
- ASUS ROG Phone 7 / 7 Ultimate
- ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 Pro / 6D / 6D Ultimate
- ASUS Zenfone 9
- ASUS Zenfone 10
Vivo / iQOO Devices
Both Vivo and iQOO are a part of Android 14 Beta this year and the same’s available on the Vivo X90 Pro and iQOO 11. Besides, here’s a list of all the devices by Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO that will be getting Funtouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 update.
Vivo
- X90 / X90 Pro
- X100
- X80 / X80 Pro
- X70 Pro / X70 Pro+
- Y35
- Y53s
- Y75
- Y75 5G
- V25 / V25 Pro
- V23 / V23e 5G / V23 Pro
- T1 / T1 Pro / T1x
iQOO
- iQOO 11 / Pro
- iQOO 9 / 9 Pro / 9T / 9 SE
- iQOO 8 / 8 Pro / Neo 8
- iQOO 7 / Neo 7 / Neo 7 Pro
- iQOO Z7 / Z7x / Z7s
- iQOO Neo 6
- iQOO Z6 / Z6 Pro / Z6 Lite
OPPO
OPPO revised its update policy last year and now it offers four years of major software updates for its flagships, and that’s not ColorOS updates but actual Android OS updates. Here are all the OPPO devices that will be getting Android 14 soon.
- Find N2 / N2 Flip
- Find X5 / X5 Pro
- Reno 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro+
- Reno 8 / 8 Pro
- Reno 7 / 7 Pro
- Reno 6 / 6 Pro
- Reno 8T / 8T 5G
- A1 / A1x
- K10 Series
- A56s
- A58 5G
- A78
- A96
- F23 Series
- F21 Series
- F19 Series
Nothing
Nothing has two phones — the Phone (1) and Phone (2) and while Android 14 Beta is available for the former the latter doesn’t have a beta yet, presumably because it was released recently. We should hear from Nothing soon.
Realme
Realme hasn’t revealed much about the state of Android 14 for its phones but based on the number of updates the brand promises, here’s a list of devices that should get the Realme UI 5.0 update based on Android 14.
- Realme GT Neo 5 / GT Neo 5 SE
- Realme GT3 / GT Neo 3 / GT Neo 3T
- Realme GT2 / GT2 Pro / GT2 Explorer Master / GT Neo 2T
- Realme GT 5G
- Realme 10 / 10S / 10 5G / 10 Pro / 10 Pro+ / 10T
- Realme 9 / 9 Pro / 9 Pro+
- Realme C33 2023 / C33 / C55 / C30s
- Realme V20 / V23 / V23i / V25
- Realme Q5 / Q5 Pro / Q5i
- Realme Narzo N55 / 50 5G / 50 Pro 5G
Lenovo / Motorola
Motorola doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to Android updates, but the Lenovo-owned company released quite a few phones last year and this year and a lot of them will be getting updated to Android 14.
- Motorola Razr 40 / Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 2022
- Moto G13 / G14 / G23 / G53 / G73
- Motorola G Stylus 5G
- Motorola G Power 5G
- Motorola Edge 40 / 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 / 30 Pro / 30 Ultra / 30 Neo / 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Defy 2
Android 14 New Features: What’s Changed?
While Android 14 doesn’t bring a visual overhaul to Android, it does bring pretty significant changes, some new and some that are built around the features we got in Android 13 and 12 that help make Android more cleaner and accessible. If you haven’t already read our best Android 14 features article, here are a few notable features Android 14 brings to the table.
- Photo Picker
- Notification Flashes
- Camera and Battery Life Improvements
- Lockscreen Customizations
- Magic Compose
- Auto-confirm lock
- Separate Ring and Notification volume sliders
- Emoji Wallpapers. Generative AI and Cinematic Wallpapers.
- App Pairs
- New Find My Device experience
- Forced Themed Icons