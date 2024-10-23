Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man 4 Officially; Shooting to Start in 2025

After No Way Home, it has been a while since Spider-Man has been seen on any Marvel project and now, the fans are starting to feel his absence. Lately, updates about Spider-Man 4 have begun to surface on the internet. Even though we know that this new Spider-Man movie is in the conversation, nothing has been certain regarding its fate. Well, Spider-Man fans can rejoice now since Tom Holland himself has officially confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is set to begin production soon.

Tom Holland recently appeared on The Tonight Show where Jimmy Fallon asked him questions about him lying to Jimmy about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. After this, Jimmy Fallon in all seriousness asked Tom Holland if Spider-Man 4 is happening or not. This is where Tom Holland gave us the confirmation that Spider-Man 4 is indeed happening and they are set to start shooting in the summer of 2025.

Earlier, we knew that Tom and Zendaya had read the script of Spider-Man 4 but we did not know if they accepted it. Even though, Tom Holland confirmed that the next Spider-Man movie is happening, he has still managed to maintain secrecy about what Spider-Man 4 is going to be about so we can’t comment on this at the moment. But, since the director of Venom 3 has confirmed that Knull has a bigger role in Marvel, we can expect to see him as the main villain in this upcoming Spider-Man movie.

With that being said, let’s wait and see what comes our way, and whatever it may be, we will keep you guys updated so stay tuned with us!