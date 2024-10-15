Knull Will Have a Bigger Role than You Think, Confirms Venom 3 Director

Venom 3 is closing in on its release and people are more than excited to see Knull for the first time on screen. However, some fans were concerned about how this massive character would be brought to life in just one movie while also giving justice to him. Well, now the fans can relax since the director of Venom 3, Kelly Marcel, has confirmed that this is just the beginning of the tale of Knull.

Kelly Marcel Confirms That Knull Will Appear in Future Projects After Venom 3

According to Kelly Marcel, Venom 3 will be the movie that sets the stage for further appearances of Knull in future Marvel movies. While conversing with IGN, She said that she and her team are very well aware that one movie is not enough to do justice to Knull. In her statement, she mentions-

“We were always aware of Knull, but knew that we needed to lay the foundation of the Venom character, and his relationship with Eddie, before introducing him. This is just the beginning for Knull.” – Kelly Marcel, Director of Venom 3

Following this, she also says that she is treading pretty close to giving us spoilers and just mentions that she is aware of how important Knull is to the fans, but to bring him to the forefront, the relationship between Eddy and Venom had to be brought to life. She also acknowledges that Knull is too powerful of an entity to be a “one and done” deal.

We’re in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull, The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done.’ ”

There were already rumors that Venom 3 would feature Knull in moderation, more like a threat in the shadows controlling everything that Venom and Eddie would go against in the movie. This has now been confirmed by Kelly Marcel-

“Marvel’s greatest film villains are developed over time. Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom’s partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story”

So, with all of this being said, it is pretty clear that Knull is a bigger threat to the world than we assumed. There are also rumors that by the end of Venom 3, Venom will teleport to the 616 Marvel timeline and the rest of the story featuring Knull will continue in Spider-Man 4. So, let’s wait and see what the future holds, and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!