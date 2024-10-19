Spider-Man 4 Script “Lit a Fire Inside Me,” Says Tom Holland

With Venom 3 coming out soon enough, people are really getting back into the Spider-Verse, and as the hype around this movie is rapidly increasing, so is the hype for the next segment of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Currently, there are not many confirmed updates regarding Spider-Man 4, but Tom Holland has opened up about going through the script of the movie along with Zendaya and it seems like this upcoming movie will be massive. https://twitter.com/richroll/status/1846921792834703606

Tom Holland recently had a conversation with the richroll podcast where he was asked about the progress being made in creating Spider-Man 4. To this, Tom responded by saying that he and Zendaya had already read a draft of the script and they are pretty excited about where the creative process is headed. He stated-

“We have a creative and a pitch and a draft which is excellent It needs work but the writers are doing a great job and I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me.”

To give us an idea of how good the script is to Tom and Zendaya, he continued by saying-

“Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room. Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there are a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it.”

Following this Tom Holland also appreciated Marvel Studios and its fans for how supportive they have been to Tom regarding Spider-Man. He also mentioned that the creative process is incredibly inclusive and always welcomes ideas anyone brings in.

With that being said, there are already rumors about Tom Holland appearing in Venom 3 after what Tom Hardy said. People are also speculating that Venom, other symbiotes, and Knull will appear in Spider-Man 4 so let’s wait and see what happens. Till then stay tuned with us for more updates!