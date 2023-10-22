This Teeny Tiny 1TB SSD Is Smaller than a Credit Card; Check It Out!

Technology is one of the things that only seems to get better and more mobile as time passes. We are no strangers to seeing small tech before. However, when we spotted this goofily small SSD online, we just had to stop and look twice. Buffalo has unveiled a new 1TB SSD and it is quite possibly the smallest we have ever seen. It’s actually so small it’s skin to the size of a USB dongle and weighs less than 5 Grams! Let’s check out the finer details of this even finer tiny SSD below!

Buffalo Releases World’s Smallest 1TB SSD: Details

This minuscule SSD is called the Buffalo SSD-PST51.0U3-BA and is actually as small as you see below. The dimensions of the SSD are 14.6 x 28 x 8 mm. The weight matches the looks at 4.5g weight, which is about the weight of two pennies put together. The SSD is so small and light that it should fit even in the mini pockets of our jeans. However, the best part is that it is available with up to 1TB capacity while keeping the same size profile.

Once you plug in an SSD like this, you can forget about it just like a receiver. However, don’t let the looks fool you. Despite its small form factor, this SSD carries the MIL-STD-810H 512.8 rating, so it should remain durable through the usage cycle. Buffalo says it can even be used on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 to expand your game storage.

Image Courtesy: Buffalo

Regarding transmission speeds, the SSD maxes out at 600MB/s read speeds & 500 MB/s write speeds and supports USB 3.2. This is relatively low compared to PCIe NVMe SSDs, which are anywhere from 10 to 20 times faster. But since this SSD is plugged in via USB-A, it is understandable. Many other USB SSD options from big brands are also quite limited in speed unless you get something like a Thunderbolt SSD. This SSD plugs in via the simple USB-A connector, so it should be easy enough to use.

Buffalo 1TB Tiny SSD: Pricing & Availability

Unfortunately, the Buffalo SSD-PST51.0U3-BA is not available globally. The sale of this USB SSD is limited to East Asian markets, and it costs ¥16,880, which converts to $113 in the US. The SSD is scheduled to be released by late November, and the two models, 250GB & 500GB in capacity, are already on sale & in stock. According to its official Amazon listing, the Buffalo 1TB SSD will be released on November 19, 2023.

However, you can buy the SSD and they ship internationally, too. Remember that there will be added import taxes & delivery charges for international orders, and availability in your area will depend on many factors. The 250GB version of the Buffalo SSD starts at ¥5980, which converts to roughly $40 in the US.

Featured Image Courtesy: Buffalo