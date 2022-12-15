Western Digital Introduces New SanDisk Storage Solutions for Content Creators

Western Digital has launched new SanDisk storage solutions meant for content creators in India to provide them with ‘high-performance, scalable, and reliable solutions.‘ The range includes the new SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD, G-RAID Shuttle SSD, G-DRIVE Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, and PRO-DOCK 4. Check out the details below.

New SanDisk Storage Solutions Launched

The new SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD is rugged in nature and comes with an IP68 rating. It supports super-fast 2700MB/s read and 1900MB/s write speeds. It can transfer up to 50GB of data in about 30 seconds. The SSD has support for both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and features a cool aluminum core to keep the heat away. It is also crush resistant (up to 1800 kg) and has up to 3-meter drop resistance. It has a 5-year warranty.

The SanDisk Professional G-Raid Shuttle SSD has up to 32TB of storage, up to 2800MB/s of read speed, and gets support for Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB-C (10Gbps) interfaces. It also comes with a 5-year warranty.

As for the SanDisk Professional G-Drive Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive, it supports USB-C (10Gbps) and has up to 280MB/s read and 280MB/s write (22TB capacity) speeds. It has a 3-year warranty. The SanDisk Professional Pro-Dock 4 can offload up to 4 different SanDisk Professional PRO-READER devices, supports Thunderbolt (40Gbps), and can be attached to a DIT Cart or other gear. It also has a 3-year warranty.

Western Digital has also introduced the SanDisk Professional Pro-Blade Transport and SSD Mag, and SanDisk Professional Pro-Reader SD and microSD.

Price and Availability

The SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD is priced at Rs 34,999 and the Professional G-Raid Shuttle SSD at Rs 3,99,999. The Professional G-Drive Enterprise-Class Desktop Hard Drive retails at Rs 19,999 while the Professional Pro-Dock 4 costs Rs 34,999.

The new SanDisk storage solutions will be available to buy from SanDisk stores and online platforms too.