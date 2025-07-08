Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date Announced by Netflix

Alice in Borderland Season 3 was greenlit in September 2023, but there was no release date until today. After waiting for almost two years, we finally have a Netflix release date for the survival game TV show that has garnered a huge fan base since its December 2020 debut. The streaming platform has confirmed that Alice in Borderland Season 3 will premiere on September 25, 2025.

The story of Alice in Borderland revolves around Arisu, a video game enthusiast, Usagi, a skilled mountain climber, and a group of people who are transported to a parallel universe following a tragic incident. They have to play deadly games governed by playing cards to survive. The second season of the television series saw the surviving players returning to their original world, but the story didn’t end there.

While no fan knew that there would be a Season 3, the Joker card, which was hinted at the end of Season 2, foreshadowed the deeper mystery that needed to be solved before the series wrapped up. So, now, Arisu and Usagi are happily married, but something strange happens again, and Usagi disappears. So, Arisu must travel back to the Borderland and team up with a new set of players to protect the love of his life.

Apart from Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, the returning cast includes Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, and Isomura. The new cast members are Kaku, Hyunri, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Kotaro Daigo, Koji Ohkura, Tina Tamashiro, and Risa Sudou.

Alice in Borderland was released before Squid Game, but it didn’t become popular until Season 2’s arrival. It is indeed one of the best survival game television series that deserves your attention. So, if you haven’t watched the first two seasons yet, it’s the right time.