As the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has canceled several in-person events around the world, companies are trying to use their games and digital services to organize events and social gatherings. Similarly, the popular dating app, Tinder recently announced that its in-app interactive video series, “Swipe Night” event is coming to global users next week.

The “Swipe Night” event is not new for Tinder users as the company started it last October. It puts the user in a first-person adventure and they have to interact with options to make decisions for various situations in the videos. It is pretty much similar to Netflix’s interactive film, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. However, unlike a movie, this will be a series of interactive videos that the company will release weekly.

With this virtual event, Tinder aims to bring a new way for its users to connect with their potential partners. According to Tinder, the decisions that the user makes in the “Swipe Night” videos will affect his/her matches and also the topic for their chat.

The company, as stated, initially planned to premier the “Swipe Night” earlier than the upcoming date. However, due to the Coronavirus-led lockdowns, they had to delay it.

“When lockdowns began, we saw an immediate increase in our members’ engagement on Tinder, so we know we play an important role in their stay-at-home experience. While the global health crisis continues, we believe ‘Swipe Night’ can bring a welcome change of pace to our members around the world.”, said Jim Lanzone, the Tinder CEO.

The event will go live for all Tinder users from September 12, which is next week. You can check out the trailer for the event right below.