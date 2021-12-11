This New AI App Generates Mesmerizing Digital Art with a Brief Text Description; Check it Out

With recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, we have seen tons of AI-based tools surface on the internet. There are AI tools that can turn low-res images into high-quality pictures, simulate Wimbledon Championship matches, summarize lengthy research papers, create artworks, and even monitor road traffic. Now, a new AI-based digital art app called Dream has started gaining traction due to the mesmerizing digital artworks it can create with just text descriptions.

AI-Based Dream Can Give You Paintings You Might Like

The Dream app has been developed by a Canadian startup named Wombo (the popular deepfake app) and is now available across various platforms, including Android, iOS, and the web. For those who don’t know, Wombo is also behind another popular AI app called Wombo, which creates lip-synced renditions of meme songs.

After Wombo’s popularity, it’s time for Dream to see some too. The app is going viral, specifically on Twitter, as people share glimpses of what Dream is capable of. Here’s a look at some of the tweets: “Galactic Archaeology With Metal-Poor Stars” https://t.co/0z2R1IQgbL pic.twitter.com/CXmFEDwc8F— Dr. Kaitlin Rasmussen (@toomanyspectra) December 5, 2021 Found an app that is an ai attempting to make art and honestly??? This shit be popping off. I could never render these colors so vibrantly.

These were all created with the words “Knight armor” in Wombo Dream. Like??? They are gorgeous??? pic.twitter.com/mEANARv8Qm — MotherLyra (@Lyraa121) November 21, 2021 So this weekend, armed with a couple of AI art programs, I started noodling around to see what I could do, and if I could put together one of my Weird Little Comic ideas using mostly retouched computer generated imagery.



These nine pages were the result. pic.twitter.com/POXoBN0Hbx— Kingfisher & Wombat (@UrsulaV) December 6, 2021

How Does it Work?

The Dream app requires users to give a brief description of how they want their artwork to be; it could be anything. They will also have to choose a style of art. Following the steps, the tool automatically generates unique artworks based on the art style and the provided prompt word or description.

While it remains unknown as to how the tech works, a report by The Verge reveals that the app relies on vision datasets, which are massive libraries of images tagged with relevant descriptions, for training. It is pretty much like how these apps function. There is no information about the dataset that was used to train Dream but it is likely that the company uses a wide range of images to train it as the tool can generate various artworks relating to games and animes.

And, the results are pretty amazing. Each artwork has a distinct style. You can check out a few that we created using Dream attached right below. Moreover, you can check out the prompt words that were used to generate each of them in the bottom left corner of the images.

So, if you are an artist looking for an AI-based tool to generate aesthetic artworks, Dream should quench your thirst. You can check out the tool on the web or you can download it on your Android or iOS device. If you download the app, don’t forget to share your thoughts about it in the comments below.