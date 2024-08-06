The Beginning After the End Manhwa Goes on a Three-Month Hiatus

The Beginning After the End, aka TBATE, is a well-known webcomic among Manhwa fans. It has been entertaining the fans for over 6 years, but that run has come to an extended halt. The comic’s owner, Tapas, has shared a production update for The Beginning After the End, revealing it will be going on a three-month hiatus.

TBATE fans had been suffering from numerous breaks already. Just when we thought we were out of the weeds, we have been hit with another major hurdle. Tapas has officially announced on X that the sensational The Beginning After the End (TBATE) webcomic will go on a temporary hiatus due to “differences in the comic creation ecosystems that have affected their schedules.” Hence, Tapas has confirmed that the manhwa will transition to a new studio during the hiatus. So, you can expect to see a change in the art style in the future. TBATE production updates and upcoming 3 month hiatus.@tbateofficial @turtleme93 pic.twitter.com/yoPAZH8CbI— Tapas (@tapas_app) August 5, 2024

As a result of the ongoing production shift, the media has also announced that TBATE will be taking a break for around three months.

Furthermore, Tapas expressed their gratitude for the work and efforts of Rise Entertainment, who were in charge of the art previously. While this break could be excruciating for the fans, more so when the war between Humans of Dicathen and Asuras of Alacrya was about to begin, Tapas has promised to share sneak peeks, BTS, and much more TBATE content in the meantime.

That said, what do you think about this new change in TBATE manhwa production? Let us know in the comments below.