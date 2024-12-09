The Beginning After the End Anime Receives a Release Window with a New Trailer

- The Beginning After the End anime is confirmed to be released in April 2025.
- The production staff disclosed the release window for the anime along with a new trailer.
- TBATE Season 1 will feature 24 episodes but will be released in two cours in 2025.
The Solo Leveling anime (Season 2) is not the only manhwa adaptation coming out next year. The leveling-up player, Sung Jinwoo, gets a new contender in Arthur Leywin. The Beginning After the End is a popular manhwa that rivals Solo Leveling and is still ongoing. While its anime adaptation was announced earlier this year, we didn’t have a concrete idea of when we would be able to watch it. The production staff has now shared a new trailer to announce the release window of the TBATE anime.
2025 is going to be a treat for the manhwa fans as Studio A-Cat has announced that The Beginning After the End anime adaptation is set to release in April 2025. They have also released a brand-new trailer to get the fans excited for the anime’s debut next year. You can view the announcement with the trailer in the X post below:
The new trailer showcases the adventures of the reincarnated Arthur Leywin who is a newborn baby in Dicathen. Fortunately, he holds complete knowledge of his past life and has the power to reshape the future the way he wants. TBATE Season 1 is listed for 24 episodes and is split into two cours.
If you are interested in checking out the staff who has worked in the TBATE anime, they are as follows:
- Director: Keitaro Motonaga (known for Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Katanagatari, Case Closed, etc.)
- Series Composition: Takamitsu Kouno (known for Minami-ke Tadaima, Gabriel DropOut, etc.)
- Music Director: Keiji Inai (known for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan, etc.)
- Character Design: Masami Sueoka (known for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human)
- Story Supervisor: TurtleMe
- Animation Studio: A-CAT
We hope the all-new TBATE anime shapes up to be a successful adaptation of a manhwa like Solo Leveling. That said, what do you think about the new trailer for The Beginning After the End? Let us know in the comments below.