The Beginning After the End Anime Receives a Release Window with a New Trailer

The Solo Leveling anime (Season 2) is not the only manhwa adaptation coming out next year. The leveling-up player, Sung Jinwoo, gets a new contender in Arthur Leywin. The Beginning After the End is a popular manhwa that rivals Solo Leveling and is still ongoing. While its anime adaptation was announced earlier this year, we didn’t have a concrete idea of when we would be able to watch it. The production staff has now shared a new trailer to announce the release window of the TBATE anime.

2025 is going to be a treat for the manhwa fans as Studio A-Cat has announced that The Beginning After the End anime adaptation is set to release in April 2025. They have also released a brand-new trailer to get the fans excited for the anime’s debut next year. You can view the announcement with the trailer in the X post below:

The new trailer showcases the adventures of the reincarnated Arthur Leywin who is a newborn baby in Dicathen. Fortunately, he holds complete knowledge of his past life and has the power to reshape the future the way he wants. TBATE Season 1 is listed for 24 episodes and is split into two cours.

If you are interested in checking out the staff who has worked in the TBATE anime, they are as follows:

Director : Keitaro Motonaga (known for Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Katanagatari, Case Closed, etc.)

: Keitaro Motonaga (known for Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Katanagatari, Case Closed, etc.) Series Composition : Takamitsu Kouno (known for Minami-ke Tadaima, Gabriel DropOut, etc.)

: Takamitsu Kouno (known for Minami-ke Tadaima, Gabriel DropOut, etc.) Music Director : Keiji Inai (known for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan, etc.)

: Keiji Inai (known for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan, etc.) Character Design : Masami Sueoka (known for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human)

: Masami Sueoka (known for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human) Story Supervisor : TurtleMe

: TurtleMe Animation Studio: A-CAT

We hope the all-new TBATE anime shapes up to be a successful adaptation of a manhwa like Solo Leveling. That said, what do you think about the new trailer for The Beginning After the End? Let us know in the comments below.