YouTube has teamed up with Robert Downey Jr. to bring ‘The Age of AI’, a new YouTube Originals series that aims to impart knowledge and awareness about AI to the masses.

“Robert Downey Jr. hosts a brand new YouTube Originals series – The Age of A.I. Discover the most innovative and leading technologies that will change the world forever.”, wrote YouTube.

The first two episodes in the series are already out. Each episode is roughly 40 minutes long. New episodes will be available every week. However, you can binge the entire series right now if you have a YouTube Premium subscription.

As I mentioned earlier, this series is targeted for a wide range of audiences. Don’t expect an in-depth breakdown of the subject’s technicalities here. Instead, you’re in for some insights, practical implications of the technology, the real-world applications, and the bleeding-edge projects AI experts are working on.

I’ve watched the first two episodes and they’re quite engaging in my opinion. You can sit back and relax while the tales of technological advancements in the field of AI unfold. You can watch the series from here.

In case you get inspired by the series to learn AI, the subject which is deemed to have a lot of job opportunities in 2020 according to LinkedIn, do not forget to take a look at our top AI course recommendations.

Check out the trailer of the series below. If the introduction looks familiar, that is because they are recorded in the same place were the original Iron Man movies were shot. Who doesn’t love a touch of nostalgia, anyway?

Watch The Age of AI YouTube Originals Series